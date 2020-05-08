(CBS DETROIT) – Under Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s new executive order, manufacturing can resume on Monday.

Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler are on board to open its plants on May 18.

On, Monday May 11, Ford and GM plan on preparing its workers on new safety protocols.

All three automakers shutdown their plants back in march after several auto workers contracted Covid-19.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.