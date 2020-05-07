(CBS DETROIT) – Mother’s Day is fast approaching and this year many plan to spend big.

According to the payment site affirm twice as many people plan to spend more this year on Mother’s Day gifts.

About a quarter surveyed say they are more aware of the holiday because they’ve spent more time with family.

Another 25 percent say they’re more aware of the day because they miss their family.

