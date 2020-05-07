



One of the most controversial issues with the Stay-At-Home order was the closing of marinas and boat launches, which led many citizens to protest in the Capital. After the controversy, the restrictions placed on the marinas was lifted, allowing people to once again enjoy boating just in time for summer.

One of the many marinas to close was SkipperBud’s. Even in reopening, the marina is still changing policies and procedures to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

Chris Somer, Sales Manager at SkipperBud’s – Cass Lake Marina, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the impact of the pandemic on marinas and the boating industry as a whole.

