(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan announces the closure of the TCF Center field hospital.

The 1,000 bed facility currently has no patients after opening on April 10.

Duggan says now the city is shifting the focus on resuming affordable housing projects.

Starting Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer lifted the ban on construction projects in Michigan.

