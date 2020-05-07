Crest Lincoln of Sterling Heights employee interacting with customer while using protective gear. (Photo Courtesy of Crest Lincoln)





Due to the Stay-At-Home order, car dealerships had to close their showroom doors and many have moved car sales to online only. However, the service centers remain open for car maintenance. Crest Lincoln of Sterling Heights is one of these dealerships.

As car sales move to online and some employees remain in the building for service centers, Crest Lincoln has improved safety measures and procedures to ensure the health and safety of employees and customers.

Executive Manager of Crest Lincoln, Carrie Way, joins Lisa Germani on COMMUNITY CONNECT to discuss how the pandemic has affected business, and what the dealership is doing to protect employees and customers.

Watch Carrie Way on COMMUNITY CONNECT, Saturday at 8:30am on CW50