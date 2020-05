(CBS DETROIT) – The city of Detroit is thanking the automaker Honda for donating vans to transport Detroiters for Covid-19 testing.

Honda tweeted a video of 10 of its Odyssey minivans being specially made for delivery to Detroit.

The vans come with protective barriers to protect the driver from potentially infected patients.

