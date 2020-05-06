



(CBS DETROIT) – Every May for the past 28 years a sea of pink descends on downtown Detroit for the Susan G. Komen Race For The Cure. Thousands come out to celebrate, remember, educate, and raise awareness, about early detection of breast cancer.

But this year, the Covid-19 pandemic has left the streets in front of Comerica park. Quiet and empty.

“We were really planning a really great race, we were looking forward to you know registration was up. We just had just a really good momentum going,” said Josephine Roach, a breast cancer survivor.

Roach has been on the Komen Race For The Cure planning committee for 7 years. She says it’s disappointing the race had to be canceled, and has a personal reason for being so dedicated to the cause.

“Showed that it was breast cancer, and a month later, I had an lymphedema, it was stage one,” said Roach.

She went on to have radiation and chemo therapy. She says what got her through this tough time was support from family and friends.

Almost two and a half years of being cancer free, she is still getting a lot of love and support.

“Even though we weren’t at the race, all this support, to know that about my neighbors, was very touching,” she said.

In lieu of the race, fun activities like chalk your walk are taking place through out May. This fundraiser will have a different pink theme activity every week, like pink your pet, your porch and your peeps!

For more info how to donate or participate, go to komengreaterdetroit.org.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.