(CBS DETROIT) – Alternative meat companies are finding a boost due to ongoing meat shortages.

A soy-based burger from impossible burger will soon be available at Kroger.

Beyond meat is also offering discounts on their products this summer.

This comes as grocery chains including Costco and Kroger add limits on buying meat products.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.