(CBS DETROIT) – We’re also celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week and tons of companies are getting in on the action.

Costco is offering a $30 shopping card for new members.

Craft store Michael’s offers a 20 percent discount and Einstein Brothers offers a bagel gift box to send to teachers via DoorDash.

That offer also extends to homeschooling parents who are working just as hard during the pandemic.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.