(CBS DETROIT) – In Kalamazoo, drug maker Pfizer plans to manufacture some of its Covid-19 trial vaccine.

The vaccine is being tested right now in the United States and Germany.

The company says it’s started human trials on adults.

It’s first wave of vaccines to be used in the trials will come from its Kalamazoo production.

