



(CBS DETROIT) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and professionals would like people to know that during this pandemic there are services to help those in need.

Covid-19 is not only affecting people physically, but the virus is having a real impact on mental health.

“Isolation is one of the worst things that we can do for our mental health, we need to connect with people,” said Susan Koza, executive director of Community Care Services.

Kozak says since we are not able to connect with people physically, due to social distancing depression, anxiety and stress is on the rise.

She says with the stay-at-home order in effect, most people don’t realize they can still receive mental health services.

“There are lots of services available and they are readily available through, Telehealth,” she said.

Kozak says the Community Care Service is one of two in the area that provides urgent behavioral health care, both with Telehealth and by phone.

She says there are also different coping methods that can be used at home.

“Meditation, exercise, I’m a big believer in going outside when the sun is out,” she said.

She also says, sticking to a daily schedule and routine can help reduce stress.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday, that they stand with mental health organizations in recognizing mental health awareness month and there are services available through the state at MICHIGAN.GOV/STAYWELL.