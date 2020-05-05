(CBS DETROIT) – A Genesee County man is in custody tonight after surveillance video showed him wiping his nose on a store employee.

Holly Police posted a video showing the 68-year-old walking through a dollar tree store last Saturday.

Police say the employee asked him to wear a mask, that’s when he wiped his nose on the employee’s shirt.

Holly Police made an arrest Monday, no word on what charges he will face.

