(CBS DETROIT) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a Republican lead bill to reopen the state.

Now, she faces another lawsuit from a Republican lawmaker.

The governor previously promised to veto the legislature’s bill, which pushed to fast track Michigan’s reopening.

GOP lawmakers in turn declined to extend the governor’s state of emergency and allowed leaders to file lawsuits against her.

State Representative Paul Mitchell filed an individual lawsuit claiming the governor’s emergency actions violate his constitutional rights.

