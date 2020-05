(CBS DETROIT) – Quicken Loans says it’s extending its Covid-19 call center through the end of May.

Since March over 20,000 tests have been scheduled at the former state fairgrounds.

The drive-up hub is keeping many staff employed at Quicken Loans.

Mayor Mike Duggan said nearly $1 million of staff time is being donated to run the call center.

