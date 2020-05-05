(CBS DETROIT) – We’ve seen limits to cleaning products like hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

Now, Costco is enforcing a limit to how much meat you can buy.

The bulk grocery chain says it’s limiting shoppers to three items of beef, pork and poultry products.

This follows a reported meat shortage after U.S. plants were forced to close due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

President Trump did issue an executive order to reopen them.

Meat plant workers say now it’s up to them to keep things in order.

Costco is the biggest company to implement the new rule.

Kroger introduced a similar limit on meat products last week.

