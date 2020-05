(CBS DETROIT) – The next time you call an Uber prepare to wear a mask!

Uber is requiring both passengers and drivers to wear face masks or coverings.

The ride-sharing service promised to provide drivers with masks if needed.

Uber says so far it has more than one million masks available for drivers.

Those in cities hit hardest by Covid-19 will receive them first.

