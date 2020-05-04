(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Metro Airport is one of the many airports across the country being hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Airport traffic has been cut nearly 50 percent since march.

DTW’s largest carrier, Delta Airlines wants all Kalamazoo, Lansing and Flint flights cancelled.

Less than 10 passengers are flying in and out of those cities as of recently.

Wayne County Airport authority says they expect travel numbers for April to be much lower than March.

