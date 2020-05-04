(CBS DETROIT) – Campaign 2020 heads back to Michigan, this time in a virtual way.

Jill Biden, the wife of likely democratic nominee Joe Biden will host virtual campaign events in Michigan this week.

She’ll hold three zoom events with Michiganders, and is expected to address the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes as her husband faces accusations of sexual assault claims Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked about over the weekend.

