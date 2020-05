THE FLASH – Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

GODSPEED AND PIED PIPER RETURN – When Godspeed returns, Barry (Grant Gustin) turns to Hartley Rathaway (guest star Andy Mientus) for help.

However, things get tense quickly after Barry realizes one of the changes from Crisis is that The Flash and Pied Piper are now enemies.

Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) tries to escape the Mirrorverse.

Amanda Tapping directed the episode written by Jess Carson (#618).

Original airdate 5/5/2020.