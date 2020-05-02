BULLETPROOF – Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

CRASH INTO YOU – Nell (Christina Chong) alerts Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) to a notorious wanted criminal, Michael Sharp (guest star David Allen), who is heading into London.

The boys finally collar an innocent Sharp, only to see him executed in an ambush.

Later, Pike discovers Bishop staying in a cheap hotel after his split with girlfriend Sophie (guest star Emma Rigby) and brings him home to stay with his family.

The CW airdate 8/14/2019.