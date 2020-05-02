SUPERGIRL – Sunday, May 3, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

MELISSA BENOIST MAKES HER DIRECTORIAL DEBUT – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) proceeds to lay an intricate plan to bring Lena (Katie McGrath) closer to him, defeat Leviathan’s latest attack, and pit Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team against Leviathan.

It is also revealed how Lex came into power after Crisis.

Melissa Benoist directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Brooke Pohl (#517).

Original airdate 5/3/2020.