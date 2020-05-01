(CBS DETROIT) – The Grand Hotel in Mackinac Island won’t be taking any guests soon.

An opening date scheduled for today is being pushed back to June 21.

Mackinac Island tourism website posted the new date.

The hotel said its implementing extra safety measures for its staff and guests amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Guests who had reservations between May 1 and May 22 will receive full refunds.

