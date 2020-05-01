(CBS DETROIT) – DTE Energy says customers will save three to four percent on their bills this summer.

The electric company’s temporary relief initiative will be for the months of June and July.

Lower generation costs, gas prices, and fewer fuel purchases resulted in the company’s reduced rates stemming from stay-at-home orders.

About two million Detroit area residents use DTE Energy.

