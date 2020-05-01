(CBS DETROIT) – Major league baseball games are being postponed this year but Detroit Tigers fans can still get their money back.

The team says single-game tickets can be refunded or credited toward future games.

A 30 percent bonus credit will also be applied if you retain your tickets.

If you bought tickets for the season opener game against Kansas City you can keep your ticket for the 2021 season opener game.

Refunds will also be made available to you.

