



– The Detroit Children’s Choir is one of the most inclusive choral music programs in the state of Michigan. Their mission is to unite children from diverse backgrounds through the power of music.

They aim to break down barriers by bringing the children together and teaching them a common passion.

Music helps stimulate the mind and can lead to the children focusing even better in their other studies, as well as helping them relax.

Some of the students have even started composing their own music.

