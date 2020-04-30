



Karen Whitsett is a member of the Michigan House of Representatives from District 9. Whitsett was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the beginning of April and has since recovered. Afterwards, she attributed her recovery to the controversial drug, hydroxychloroquine, which President Trump had been vocal in his support for the drug. After her treatment with the drug, Whitsett has received backlash and has even been censured by the Democratic Party for thanking President Trump for his recommendation of the drug.

Rep. Karen Whitsett joined Lisa Germani on Community to discuss her experience recovering from COVID-19, as well as the political backlash she has received for thanking President Trump on his support of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the virus.

