Southfield (CW50) – Detroit Police Chief, James Craig, was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in March. After a long and tough battle with the virus, Chief Craig returned to running the Detroit Police Department, determined to battle the virus on the streets and keep the people of Detroit safe.

Chief James Craig joined Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about his diagnosis and what changes he has made to the department following his return.

For information on COVID-19 via the DPD, click here

