(CBS DETROIT) – Stay-at-home orders won’t be stopping some Americans from celebrating Cinco de Mayo next week.

The tequila company Jose Cuervo is offering to pick up the tab on thousands of meals through May 5.

All you have to do is order food from a local Mexican restaurant and take a photo of the receipt with #CincoToGo and #CuervoContest.

They’re choosing 250 winners daily.

From now through Cinco de Mayo, Jose Cuervo will pick up the tab on thousands of to-go orders when you order food from a local, independent Mexican restaurant. Tweet us the receipt with #CincoToGo #CuervoContest. See official rules at https://t.co/re6ih5YPCI pic.twitter.com/WCPHG0i3O5 — Jose Cuervo (@JoseCuervo) April 28, 2020

For those of you wondering, the company says no they will not be accepting Taco Bell receipts.

