(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Senate Republicans passed a resolution Tuesday urging Governor Gretchen Whitmer to lift her five-week old ban on non-essential medical and dental procedures.

State senators argue the decision should be left to hospitals and health care providers.

This is the latest move by republican lawmakers against Whitmer’s Covid-19 response.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.