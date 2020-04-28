(CBS DETROIT) – During the pandemic it’s important to never forget those who are the most vulnerable.

So a west Michigan community came together yesterday to show their love.

Seniors from the Alamo Nursing Home lined the streets with their healthcare workers.

Dozens of cars passed by sharing messages of support for family members.

Nursing homes have been some of the hardest hit places by Covid-19 in the U.S.

Organizers say they plan to hold another parade this Friday.

