DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan says 214 nursing home residents have now died.

The average age of those who’ve died were in their mid 70s.

But the overall number of coronavirus cases in Detroit are going down.

Duggan says he looking forward to bringing people back to work despite Covid-19.

The city is planning on bringing 200 workers back to work.

Duggan says major road resurfacing and construction projects need to be done soon.

The Mayor adds Detroit will be following the six workplace safety procedures to keep workers safe.

