DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly over Detroit Wednesday to honor first responders, healthcare workers and essential workers.

The demonstration is a collaboration with the Air Force Thunderbirds.

They will be flying over cities hardest hit by the coronavirus through mid-May.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.