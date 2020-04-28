(CBS DETROIT) – U.S. automakers are looking to get back on track and start production.

Fiat Chrysler says it’s looking at may to restart U.S. production.

The automaker already restarted some production in Italy.

They previously shutdown production back in March after workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer hasn’t confirmed any reopening of Michigan production plants.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.