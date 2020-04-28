  • WWJ-TVOn Air

(CBS DETROIT) – U.S. automakers are looking to get back on track and start production.

Fiat Chrysler says it’s looking at may to restart U.S. production.

The automaker already restarted some production in Italy.

They previously shutdown production back in March after workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer hasn’t confirmed any reopening of Michigan production plants.

