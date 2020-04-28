(CBS DETROIT) – CVS says beginning in May it will offer free self-swab tests at nearly 1,000 locations.

People who meet the CDC’s criteria can receive testing.

Tests will be performed outside or at its drive through windows.

Walgreens says it’s adding free drive through testing in 49 states and puerto rico.

Both drugstore chains require patients to schedule an appointment online.

