(CBS DETROIT) – Emergency room doctors at Beaumont health are taking pay cuts after volunteering to reduce their hours.

Emergency pediatric doctors have agreed to take a leave of absence according to The Detroit Free Press.

Both actions come after Beaumont announced it was laying off over 2,000 workers last week.

Several hospitals say they have lost millions of dollars due to reduced emergency room visits and elimination of non-coronavirus related surgeries.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.