  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    06:30 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Beaumont, doctors, ER, leaves of absence, salary cuts

(CBS DETROIT) – Emergency room doctors at Beaumont health are taking pay cuts after volunteering to reduce their hours.

Emergency pediatric doctors have agreed to take a leave of absence according to The Detroit Free Press.

Both actions come after Beaumont announced it was laying off over 2,000 workers last week.

Several hospitals say they have lost millions of dollars due to reduced emergency room visits and elimination of non-coronavirus related surgeries.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.