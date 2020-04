(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan gas prices are the lowest they’ve been in a decade.

Drivers are paying an average of $1.42 for unleaded gas per gallon.

Nearly $1.50 lower from this time around last year.

Pump prices have consistently declined for nine weeks following stay-at-home orders.

Crude oil prices also remain low.

