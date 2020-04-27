DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan says 127 people died from Covid-19 in Detroit last week.

Roughly 10 days ago the city hit a plateau after 947 people died.

Duggan says the numbers are still high but are gradually going down week by week.

Duggan also rolled out six safe workplace standards for employees to implement before opening up.

The standards include testing, daily temperature checking, mandatory masks and hygiene standards.

