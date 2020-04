(CBS DETROIT) – Ford Motor Company is preparing to reopen its factories amid the pandemic.

The automaker told The Detroit News it brought on a skeleton crew of workers Monday to prep the factories.

Ford shut down its plants back in March after workers tested positive for Covid-19.

No word on when they plan to reopen all plants.

