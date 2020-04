(CBS DETROIT) – Ford is also facing financial issues after its top executive salaries totaled $70 million while the company only made $47 million last year.

The automaker is also trying to figure out when to release its highly anticipated Ford Bronco and F-150.

Both were scheduled to be released this year.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.