DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A commuter alert for those of you heading on the smart bus: riders are now required to wear masks.

This comes after Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s latest executive order to keep essential workers protected on the job.

Bus drivers were already required to wear masks after a bus driver died from Covid-19.

Smart Bus says this is in addition to its nightly bus cleanings.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.