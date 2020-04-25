CHARMED – Friday, May 1, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – In the season finale, The Charmed Ones must stop the Faction from reaching the sacred tree in the Command Center before disaster strikes.

In the meantime, Mel (Melonie Diaz) has a surprising encounter with Ruby (guest star Bethany Brown), Maggie’s (Sarah Jeffery) newfound powers prove a double-edged sword, and Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) deal with a new twist in their relationship.

Joe Gallagher directed the episode written by Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin and Christina Piña (#219).

