ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO – Monday, April 27, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

OLD WOUNDS — Liz (Jeanine Mason) is forced to revisit a painful part of her past when her mother Helena (guest star Bertila Damas) shows up at the diner unexpectedly.

Michael (Michael Vlamis) urges Maria (Heather Hemmens) to seek help after she experiences a strange vision, and Kyle’s (Michael Trevino) attempt to get Steph (guest star Justina Adorno) to open up doesn’t go as planned.

Finally, Helena’s arrival in Roswell sends Rosa spiraling.

Nathan Dean and Lily Cowles also star.

Barbara Brown directed the episode written by Danny Tolli & Carolina Rivera (#207).

Original airdate 4/27/2020.