RIVERDALE – Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

SIMPLER TIMES — Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Charles (guest star Wyatt Nash) follow a new lead after the contents of the latest videotape takes a sinister turn.

Meanwhile, Kevin (Casey Cott), Reggie (Charles Melton) and Fangs (guest star Drew Ray Tanner) take their latest business venture to the next level, while Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) maple rum business faces a new threat.

Finally, Archie (KJ Apa) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) contemplate their next steps.

Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Vanessa Morgan also star.

Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Ariana Jackson & Brian E. Paterson (#418).

Original airdate 4/29/2020.