(CBS DETROIT) – The state of Michigan reports another 108 deaths due to COVID-19, a drop from the previous day.

This brings the total to 3,085 deaths caused by the coronavirus.

Michigan also confirmed another 1,350 cases bringing the total confirmed cases to 36,641. The city of Detroit accounts for 830 reported deaths and 8,473 confirmed cases.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.