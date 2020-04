(CBS DETROIT) – United Airlines will now require its flight attendants to wear masks or face coverings while working.

United says they’ll carry 20 masks on each flight, but attendants are allowed to wear their own.

They are the first US carrier to adopt the rule.

The C.D.C. says masks should be worn when social distancing isn’t possible.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.