



– Jax Kar Wash had to close due to the Stay-At-Home Executive Order in the state of Michigan. As a small business, Jax Car Wash’s future is uncertain during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, the owners remain dedicated to keeping their employees employed and hope to open again after the state reopens.

Bruce Milan, Co-owner of Jax Kar Wash, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about how he’s keeping food on his employee’s tables and how he plans to keep his business afloat.

