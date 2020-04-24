



– There’s a connection to history in printing with proof presses. Signal Return allows artists and craftspeople to create printed graphics using their collection of typefaces and more.

“The invention of movable type was a huge shift in human civilization.” says, director Lynne Avadenka. “Typefaces are beautiful signifiers of meaning.”

Getting to control the message is a powerful feeling. You can make pretty much anything here.

Signal Return brings together a varied array of creators in Detroit.

