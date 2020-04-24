(CBS DETROIT) – Three Michigan colleges face lawsuits after closing early due to the coronavirus. Michigan State, Wayne State University, and The University of Michigan face lawsuits by students demanding refunds for unused campus resources.

Wayne State says its unlikely classes will resume in-person next semester.

Michigan State is planning for online classes in the fall, and The University of Michigan says it hopes for its campus body to return.

