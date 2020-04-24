



– The future of live events may have changed forever. During the COVID-19 pandemic, performers have been putting on shows through online streams. Is this the future of live events?

Kathy Vargo, from On The Rocks Detroit, a music event planning company, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to give her perspective within the industry on the impact the virus has had and what the future looks like when it come to live event experiences.

