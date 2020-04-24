(CBS DETROIT) – The auto industry is trying to get back on track after setbacks from COVID-19.

The General Motors plant in Warren is making thousands of masks a day.

The automakers hope to restart vehicle production in May, bring hundreds of auto workers back to work after the plants shut down.

Both Ford and GM say medical equipment production will continue when vehicle production resumes.

